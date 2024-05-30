 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enter new dynamic in romance: Report

May 30, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly taking their romance to a new level.

As fans will know, the youngest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner is currently enamoured with the Dune star Timothee Chalamet.

A source previously spilled the beans about the celebrity couple’s relationship and revealed to People Magazine, “They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun.”

They went on to address at that time, “Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that's a constant thing in their relationship.”

Now, as per the most recent reports, the couple recently enjoyed a double date night at New York City restaurant Tatiana, per People Magazine.

They even said of Kylie’s beau, “Timothee was really chill and so nice,” and resigned from the chat whereas another confirmed that the duo is still going strong, but have become much more private.  

For those unversed, Kylie and Timothee were first linked romantically in April 2023. At the 2024 Golden Globes, the couple made their romance official as they made their entrance holding hands, sat next to each other and even displayed affection publicly. 

