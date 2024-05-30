Photo: Jennifer Lopez finds new way to deal with Ben Affleck rift rumours

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly developed a defense mechanism to deal with her ongoing marital woes with husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

According to the latest findings of People Magazine, the 54-year-old multihyphenate is focused on her work as she prefers to turn a deaf year to Ben Affleck divorce rumours.

An insider recently shared with the outlet, “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals.”

They also added that the singing sensation looked unbothered by what media and fans are speculating about ‘Bennifer’s’ crippling marriage.

“She seems okay. She’s very focused on work," the source continued.

However, there is one thing about which the mother of two is ‘really concerned,’ and she also lamented about it in a new interview with Variety.

During this chat, Jennifer expressed her concern over the unethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as she recalled seeing advertisements of her "selling skincare that I know nothing about."

She even labelled these manipulated adverts “really scary” and shares that these showcased her as a middle-aged woman with "wrinkles."

"It's really scary. Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary," Jennifer maintained before resigning from the topic.