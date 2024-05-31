 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on united front amid split rumours

May 31, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together amid rumours of strain marriage.

According to PEOPLE report, Affleck and Lopez showed their support for the Hypnotic actor's daughter Violet's high school graduation, whom he shares with ex wife Jennifer Garner.

In the photo shared by the outlet, the couple can be seen together heading to the celebration, with Affleck dressed in a suit carrying a basket wrapped in pink paper, while the Mother actress donned sunglasses.

The Tender Bar actor's mother Anne Boldt also accompanied the couple.

This public appearance comes amidst reports of the couple living separately in Los Angeles, with Lopez focusing on her upcoming concert and promoting her Netflix film Atlas, while Affleck has been occupied filming The Accountant 2.

Although they have faced challenges in their relationship, sources indicate that Lopez remains focused on her work, with her tour set to kick off in Orlando on June 26.

