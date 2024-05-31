 
Jennifer Lopez's lust for attention put Ben Affleck on edge

Reports suggest Jennifer Lopez drives Ben Affleck away from making their romance too much in public

May 31, 2024

Nothing is reportedly okay in the paradise as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been living separately for a while, and the core issue sources say has to do with the latter.

They alleged the Batman star was disturbed by her better half's frequent display of their romance in public despite his efforts to keep things private in fear of avoiding repeating the past.

This points to the previous breakup of the duo due to intense scrutiny from the press and the fans.

Ben opened up about this in The Greatest Love Story Never Told, saying, "When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries around the press, while Jen, I don't think, objected to it the way I did."

However, insiders say the Oscar winner, in a passionate wave of reunited romance, put his fears on the back and went along with PDAs and red-carpet appearances.

"He was happy and convinced he'd finally gotten what he wanted at long last," the bird chirped to In Touch.

Soon, however, things started to get uneasy because sources reveal Ben was uncomfortable with Jen's doubled down on the display of their relationship in public.

"For a while, Ben got swept up in it," the tipster tattled. "Her obsession with the limelight and need to parade their love around really didn't sit right with Ben."

"It was just too much to deal with," the mole squealed noting "he initiated the separation," because "he's scared if they stay together, he could seriously self-destruct."

