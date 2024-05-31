 
Princess Eugenie celebrates first birthday of son Ernest

Princess Eugenie shared sweet photos of Ernest with a heartfelt birthday note

May 31, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie celebrated the first birthday of her second son Ernest on Thursday, June 30.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared sweet photos of the son with a heartfelt birthday note.

She writes, “One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma.”

Fans and friends also flooded the comment section of the post with sweet messages.

Princess Eugenie posted the first photos of her baby to Instagram on June 5 last year and announced the birth of Ernest.

She said, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

