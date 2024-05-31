 
Geo News

Prince Harry putting King Charles' relationship with the US at risk

Prince Harry has just been called out for seemingly risking the entire relationship the US and UK have with each other

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Prince Harry putting King Charles relationship with the US at risk
Prince Harry putting King Charles’ relationship with the US at risk

Experts fear Prince Harry is currently putting the relationship between two governments at risk with his visa issue.

Comments regarding this have been made by royal correspondent, Cameron Walker.

He broke it all down while speaking to GB News' digital royal editor, Svar Nanan-Sen.

During that time the commentator pointed out the consequences of admitting vs not admitting drug use on immigration forms.

According to Mr Walker, “under US immigration law, you cannot lie on your immigration record to say you have not done illegal substances.”

“If you have done so, because that is under law, grounds for deportation. It is not necessarily grounds for deportation if you do publicly disclose that on the forms.”

But what makes this even more dangerous is the fact that “he's still the King's son. So in terms of the US-UK soft relationship, I'm not sure how well that's going to go down.”

“Or is it simply going to be a slap on the wrist? The point is we simply do not know. But it is creating a lot of this distraction.” He also added before signing off. 

‘Furious' Prince William finds Meghan Markle comparison with Diana ‘insulting'
‘Furious' Prince William finds Meghan Markle comparison with Diana ‘insulting'
King Charles makes major decision as Kate Middleton pulls out of Trooping the Colour rehearsal
King Charles makes major decision as Kate Middleton pulls out of Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Lenny Kravitz reflects on his 9-year long journey embracing celibacy
Lenny Kravitz reflects on his 9-year long journey embracing celibacy
Royal family reveals details to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day Landings
Royal family reveals details to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day Landings
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment video
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Prince Harry's next move could completely jeopardize royal family relations
Prince Harry's next move could completely jeopardize royal family relations
Princess Eugenie celebrates first birthday of son Ernest
Princess Eugenie celebrates first birthday of son Ernest
Jennifer Garner ignites feud with Jennifer Lopez over Ben Affleck's well-being
Jennifer Garner ignites feud with Jennifer Lopez over Ben Affleck's well-being
Dolly Parton reveals how her marriage lasted so long
Dolly Parton reveals how her marriage lasted so long
Madonna in legal trouble amid the 'Celebration tour'
Madonna in legal trouble amid the 'Celebration tour'
Jeremy Renner returns in first film role since serious snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner returns in first film role since serious snowplow accident
Kendall Jenner left in awe amid Bad Bunny reconciliation: 'I shouldn't have'
Kendall Jenner left in awe amid Bad Bunny reconciliation: 'I shouldn't have'