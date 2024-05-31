Prince Harry putting King Charles’ relationship with the US at risk

Experts fear Prince Harry is currently putting the relationship between two governments at risk with his visa issue.

Comments regarding this have been made by royal correspondent, Cameron Walker.

He broke it all down while speaking to GB News' digital royal editor, Svar Nanan-Sen.

During that time the commentator pointed out the consequences of admitting vs not admitting drug use on immigration forms.

According to Mr Walker, “under US immigration law, you cannot lie on your immigration record to say you have not done illegal substances.”

“If you have done so, because that is under law, grounds for deportation. It is not necessarily grounds for deportation if you do publicly disclose that on the forms.”

But what makes this even more dangerous is the fact that “he's still the King's son. So in terms of the US-UK soft relationship, I'm not sure how well that's going to go down.”

“Or is it simply going to be a slap on the wrist? The point is we simply do not know. But it is creating a lot of this distraction.” He also added before signing off.