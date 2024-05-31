 
King Charles makes major decision as Kate Middleton pulls out of Trooping the Colour rehearsal

King Charles is the first monarch to ride horseback at the event since Queen Elizabeth II in 1986

May 31, 2024

King Charles is determined to attend Trooping the Colour, despite his cancer battle, however, Kate Middleton will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8.

Royal expert Richard Palmer shared Buckingham Palace’s statement, regarding King Charles attendance at the main event on June 15.

He tweeted, “The King will participate in this year's birthday parade – known as Trooping the Colour - but will travel via carriage instead of horseback, it has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.”

Last year, King Charles was the first monarch to ride horseback at the event since Queen Elizabeth II in 1986.

Trooping the Colour will proceed as planned, continuing its 260-year tradition of celebrating the Sovereign's official birthday despite the upcoming general election.

However, it is unclear whether Kate Middleton will attend the main event as she continues chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General James Bucknall, the former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, will take the salute at the Colonel’s Review. The honour was due to fall to Kate in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

