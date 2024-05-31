Kate Middleton plans big move defying doctors’ advice amid cancer

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is set to defy her doctors by planning a huge surprise for her fans and well-wishers amid cancer treatment.



According to Daily Mail, Kate Middleton is considering making a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at this year's Trooping the Colour, despite undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer.

While she will not participate in the Colonel's Review on June 8, sources spilt to the publication that the mother-of-three may join other senior royals to watch the traditional RAF Flypast on June 15.

This comes after Kensington Palace revealed that the cancer-stricken Kate would not be able to join the royals at the rehearsal for this year’s Trooping the Colour.

Kate has taken a step back from Royal duties to focus on her recovery after she was diagnosed of cancer, earlier this year.

Giving update on when the Princess would resume duties, a spokesperson for the Palace revealed that Kate Middleton “will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.”

So far, only King Charles and Queen Camilla are confirmed to be present at this year’s Trooping. However, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are also expected to join the monarch.