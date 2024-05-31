 
Royal expert reacts as palace reveals Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour plans

King Charles will attend the Trooping the Colour main event on June 15

May 31, 2024

A royal expert has expressed his views over reports Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour.

Royal expert Richard Palmer tweeted Buckingham Palace plans about Kate Middleton.

He confirms, “The Princess of Wales, who is expected to return to official duties only when given the all-clear by doctors after her cancer treatment, will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour, Buckingham Palace says.”

Reacting to it, royal expert Richard Eden commented: “Sadly, this would appear to confirm what we expected: that the Princess of Wales will NOT attend Trooping the Colour in a fortnight's time.”

Meanwhile, the palace has also confirmed that King Charles will attend the Trooping the Colour main event on June 15, however, the monarch who has also been treated for cancer in the past few weeks, will not be riding a horse.

Instead the King will conduct the review seated in an Ascot landau carriage with Queen Camilla.

