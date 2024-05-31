 
Geo News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals 'baby' plan with beau Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently confirmed her romance with Ken Urker

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals baby plan with beau Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals 'baby' plan with beau Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who recently confirmed her romance with her new boyfriend Ken Urker, has opened up about her plan to start a family.

Promoting her upcoming lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the 32-year-old told US Weekly  that she ‘absolutely’ wants kinds.

“Absolutely I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” she said. “I think [my boyfriend] Ken [Urker] would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”

Recently, Gypsy announced she is ‘in love’ with Ken during an interview with People magazine on May 29,

“I’m in love,” she revealed. “Love looks like spending time and feeling your complete self with another person. It's so cliché but it gives you wings.”

Confessing Ken was her ‘great supporter’ when she went through the ‘emotional hardship’ of her divorce from Ryan Anderson, she shared, "For the first time in my life, I’m doing something that makes me happy — I’m prioritizing me.”

“Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship,” she also mentioned before concluding.

Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery
Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery
Terri Irwin explains why she couldn't imagine moving on after Steve's death
Terri Irwin explains why she couldn't imagine moving on after Steve's death
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne attend opening night of 'Reefer Madness: The Musical'
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne attend opening night of 'Reefer Madness: The Musical'
Christine Baumgartner finds 'new love' after Kevin Costner divorce
Christine Baumgartner finds 'new love' after Kevin Costner divorce
Ben Affleck's struggles with addiction lead to separation from Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck's struggles with addiction lead to separation from Jennifer Lopez?
Sin City makes Britney Spears over the moon
Sin City makes Britney Spears over the moon
Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest
Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest
Brad Pitt's favourite kid legally disowned him
Brad Pitt's favourite kid legally disowned him
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'
Chris Hemsworth to 'join' big crossover film
Chris Hemsworth to 'join' big crossover film
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez attention lust drives Ben Affleck away?
Jennifer Lopez attention lust drives Ben Affleck away?