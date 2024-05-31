Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals 'baby' plan with beau Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who recently confirmed her romance with her new boyfriend Ken Urker, has opened up about her plan to start a family.

Promoting her upcoming lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the 32-year-old told US Weekly that she ‘absolutely’ wants kinds.

“Absolutely I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” she said. “I think [my boyfriend] Ken [Urker] would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”



Recently, Gypsy announced she is ‘in love’ with Ken during an interview with People magazine on May 29,

“I’m in love,” she revealed. “Love looks like spending time and feeling your complete self with another person. It's so cliché but it gives you wings.”



Confessing Ken was her ‘great supporter’ when she went through the ‘emotional hardship’ of her divorce from Ryan Anderson, she shared, "For the first time in my life, I’m doing something that makes me happy — I’m prioritizing me.”

“Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship,” she also mentioned before concluding.

