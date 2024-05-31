Prince Harry planning Meghan Markle's return to acting

Prince Harry is rumored to have been putting all his efforts into convincing Meghan Markle to return to acting

An inside source close to In Touch Weekly issued all these revelations regarding Prince Harry and his wife.

Per this source, Prince Harry has always been a fan of his wife, and felt it a ‘dream come true’ when she even showed interest in him in the first place.

“It’s known within Harry and Meghan’s circle that he’d love for her to get back into acting.”

“He thinks it’s a shame she’s not a superstar like A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts, and he’s pulling as many strings as he can.”

“After marrying Harry she always envisaged her life being more aristocratic versus dealing with that day-to-day grind of Hollywood.”