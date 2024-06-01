Jennifer Lopez forcing and pressuring Ben Affleck behind closed doors

Ben Affleck is reportedly feeling the overwhelming pressure, on all fronts, to listen to Jennifer Lopez.

News of all of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to In Touch Weekly.

This source in question began their chat by highlighting the biggest reason for their quarrels and named Garner.

According to the insider, JLo hasn’t been elbowing her into separating Garner from Affleck, however she has demanded she “butt out” of their personal drama, and had Affleck relay that message.

Garner on the other hand appears to be rooting for Affleck and fears sees the “pressure [JLo’s] put Ben under”.

According to the source “Jen would never tell Ben, ‘I told you it wouldn’t work out,’ but she does blame J. Lo”.

All in all “She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J. Lo’s very public lifestyle.”

All of this is because “Jen can’t stand by and do nothing” as ots her nature.

Garner has even gone as far as to ‘drop’ everything to make sure Affleck doesn’t win up ‘spiraling out of control again’.

Because “at the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can.”