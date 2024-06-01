 
Ben Affleck feeling ‘guilty' for not identifying Jennifer Lopez issues sooner

Ben Affleck is reportedly starting to feel incredibly guilty for not having identified the issues Jennifer Lopez and he faced, sooner

June 01, 2024

Ben Affleck is reportedly feeling a wave of guilt over the issues he’s faced with Jennifer Lopez since they gave love a second shot.

According to an inside source, Affleck wishes he would have identified the issues sooner rather than later.

During the insider’s interview with In Touch Weekly they began by saying, “There’s a side of Ben that feels guilty and sorry that he didn’t identify their issues sooner.”

Because “J. Lo deserves better too,” the insider also went on to explain.

“He feels badly that she’s dealing with this and that he’s not been able to give her what she wants either,” the same inside also added.

For those unversed, Affleck and JLo have been facing a ton of media attention as speculations have arisen into their romantic status. 

