Brad Pitt planning romance for divorced Natalie Portman

Brad Pitt is reportedly planning a major change for Natalie Portman’s personal life, and it involves playing cupid.

news related to this has been shared by a well-placed inside source.

The insider in question shared the details of Brad’s relationship with Natalie during an interview with In Touch Weekly.

During that conversation it has been revealed that “Natalie isn’t crying in her soup over the situation with her divorce.”

“Quite the contrary, Natalie is proud of how decisive she has been about splitting with Ben [Millepied] and protecting her kids from a drawn-out fight. She’s turning the page and not looking back.”

However, she wound up leaving the marriage with a “very small social circle” so right now she’s working on “rebuilding her social life from the ground up.”

And “That’s where somebody like Brad comes in,” because “despite their age difference, Brad and Natalie have been friends for around 15 years, and members of their business teams are very close too.”

The duo plan on “capitalizing on their connection” because “Right now Natalie needs Brad as a friend more than a colleague.”

Before concluding the source also admitted, “Brad is proud of his track record of setting people up, and thanks to his new sober, AA-oriented lifestyle, he has a lot of wildly successful friends who are in the exact same spot Natalie is: starting over and trying to build a new life.”