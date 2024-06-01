Meghan Markle under fire for changing Prince Harry's entire personality

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle of being responsible for the changes that have come onto Prince Harry, since his marriage.

A former close friend of Meghan Markle, Lizzie Cundy issued all these comments.

She even addressed all the changes that have been observed in Prince Harry since he left the Firm, as well as his friends.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with GB News and admitted, “I don't want to blame Meghan for everything, but I will do because he has totally changed since he's been with her.”

“Friends say he's not the same Harry. He doesn't look like the same Harry. He looks constantly sad and a different kind of person,” she also admitted.

“He's so busy taking everyone to court. He's like the prince of the Old Bailey. And his friends say he's just lost that spark.”

“That fun that we used to always love about Harry, don't forget, he was our most popular royal. We all adored Harry.”

All in all, Ms Cundy feels “He has totally had a total personality change since meeting Meghan.”

For those unversed, the former pal also explained how prior to meeting Meghan “he was one of the lads, he loved his friends” but now “he's totally disconnecting with them.”