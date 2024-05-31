Why Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's ‘chemistry' isn't enough to save marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are rumored to be drifting apart

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage troubles could be due to the lack of “aligned values,” per an expert.

Heartbreak coach Manj Bahra says the couple may have relied on their chemistry to be in a relationship, but chemistry can be misleading.

"Many people go back to an ex because they feel they have chemistry with a particular person, that they struggle to find with others. However, chemistry is one of the most misleading elements in dating,” he told The Mirror.

"Sure, the surge of dopamine can be genuinely euphoric – even drug-like. But the reality is chemistry can often be what’s familiar or even the by-product of constant uncertainty,” he explained.

"Neither person needs to be the problem here,” he said of the Triple Frontier actor and Jennifer.

"This could simply be a case of two people each on their own individual path and each wanting something different from their marriage. Yes, this realization hurts, but it also offers an opportunity for self-inquiry and massive transformation,” he added.

“The real key to successful relationships is aligned values, and without them relationships are doomed to fail,” he noted.

This comes after a source recently told Us Weekly that Ben Affleck and the Atlas actress are on "two completely different pages". The couple are said to be arguing over parenting and finances. However, the insider noted that Jennifer Lopez wants the couple to get help to make their marriage work.