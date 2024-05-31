Meghan Markle receives strong warning amid third baby plans

Meghan Markle has received a strong warning related to her husband Prince Harry amid reports she is longing for third baby.



The warning has come from psychic who has predicted that Meghan will experience ‘loneliness’ and ‘feel forgotten’ by her husband Prince Harry.

According to Cheat Sheet, celebrity psychic astrologer Inbaal Honigman has claimed that King Charles younger son is a man of ideas. “Harry’s mission is to be financially independent and successful. He’s got a goal and he’s going for it. Harry’s attention is entirely taken up by huge projects, some filming, some researching, and so he’s focused on those jobs.”

She further said, “A sense of loneliness is around [Meghan] as she feels forgotten when her husband is busy with his own projects, and friends around her are not keeping in touch.

“She [Meghan] reaches out [to] some celebrity friends, asking that they help uplift her.”

The warning for Meghan has come after a source told Closer: “Meghan is longing for another baby and is convinced that a third child will help get her and Harry back on track after a rocky few months.

“The announcement of her pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet gave them a huge global boost. Garnering positive headlines worldwide. She’s hoping that as well as the joy it would bring their family, a third baby would give them a much-needed lift.”