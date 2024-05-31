 
Geo News

Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift held two concerts, on May 29 and 30 in Madrid for her 'Eras Tour' stop

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Taylor Swift thanks passionate crowds after concluding Madrid Eras Tour
Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just took the time to express her heartfelt gratitude to the energetic crowd of Madrid as she performed two nights of the Eras Tour there.

Given her performances on May 29 and May 30, the sensational 34-year-old pop star performed different songs of her tour.

She even featured her latest album’s setlist, The Tortured Poets Department, evident from her uploaded pictures on her official Instagram account, where she is wearing her dress unveiled in her previous shows.

Taylor Swift thanks passionate crowds after concluding Madrid Eras Tour

The Lover crooner took to her social media platform to pen a note for the spectators of Madrid and expressing her love for her fans.

“I LOVE YOU FOREVER MADRID!!! No ability to convey my thoughts other than to just YELL that.” she kicked off her appreciation post.

Swift continued, “We just got to spend 2 magical nights dancing and singing with the most electrifying, passionate crowds and I’ll never forget a second of it. I can’t thank you all enough.”

Taylor Swift concluded her Eras Tour performance in Madrid on May 30 and is now set to take her record-breaking show to the city of Lyon, where she will be performing on June 2 and 3 at the Groupama Stadium.

Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report
Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'
Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles worsen as new allegations emerge
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles worsen as new allegations emerge
Will Smith makes a playful entry at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere
Will Smith makes a playful entry at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere
Palestine needs ceasefire, humanitarian aid, peace: Malala Yousafzai
Palestine needs ceasefire, humanitarian aid, peace: Malala Yousafzai
Eminem alludes to Meghan Thee Stallion shooting case in new track 'Houdini'
Eminem alludes to Meghan Thee Stallion shooting case in new track 'Houdini'
Jax Taylor shares the full story on Paige Woolen dating rumours
Jax Taylor shares the full story on Paige Woolen dating rumours
Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery
Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery