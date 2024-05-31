Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just took the time to express her heartfelt gratitude to the energetic crowd of Madrid as she performed two nights of the Eras Tour there.

Given her performances on May 29 and May 30, the sensational 34-year-old pop star performed different songs of her tour.

She even featured her latest album’s setlist, The Tortured Poets Department, evident from her uploaded pictures on her official Instagram account, where she is wearing her dress unveiled in her previous shows.

The Lover crooner took to her social media platform to pen a note for the spectators of Madrid and expressing her love for her fans.

“I LOVE YOU FOREVER MADRID!!! No ability to convey my thoughts other than to just YELL that.” she kicked off her appreciation post.

Swift continued, “We just got to spend 2 magical nights dancing and singing with the most electrifying, passionate crowds and I’ll never forget a second of it. I can’t thank you all enough.”

Taylor Swift concluded her Eras Tour performance in Madrid on May 30 and is now set to take her record-breaking show to the city of Lyon, where she will be performing on June 2 and 3 at the Groupama Stadium.