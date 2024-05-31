Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5’ job

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is planning to get a life out of the limelight.



During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 32-year-old Blanchard reflected on the career opportunities she may have to choose in the near future.

She told the outlet, "I think everything has been very hyped up, and I've had wonderful opportunities, but I don't see those lasting, and I think there comes a time where I have to make a choice.”

"And that is, when do I say enough is enough? And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon," she added.

When asked what kind of job she prefers to do, she responded, "Part of me is like, maybe I should just go work at McDonald's. I love those French fries!"

"I don't know. But I do like retail, too, Maybe something at the mall, like makeup or Sephora or something — because I love makeup," Blanchard continued.

The infamous victim of Munchausen by proxy admitted that she needs more adjustment before landing a job, "When things calm down and I have no obligations, I do want to get a 9 to 5, but first I have to learn the things that get me there."

It is pertinent to mention that, the 32-year-old got released from prison in December 2023 after serving an eight-year sentence for conspiring to murder her mother.