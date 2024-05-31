 
Geo News

Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report

Demi Moore has reportedly regained her popularity in Hollywood with her hit movie 'The Substance'

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Demi Moore ‘back on top after dealing with insecurities: Report
Photo: Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report

Demi Moore has reportedly regained her position in Hollywood.

As fans will know, the Ghost actress’ new project The Substance recently premiered at 2024’s Cannes Film Festival for which she received a 13-minute-long standing ovation.

Recently, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that following this honour, the 61-year-old actress has regained her “confidence.”

“Demi’s getting Oscar buzz for her performance in The Substance. The icing on the cake is she’s more confident and centered than ever, and she’s never looked better,” the insider revealed.

They went on to mention, “She’s been through so much in her life — her addiction struggles, her nasty split with Ashton Kutcher, grappling with ex-husband Bruce Willis’ medical condition alongside their daughters [Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30].”

“But all of that adversity has only made her stronger. Right now, Demi is enjoying an amazing Hollywood comeback,” the source added.

They said in conclusion, “She went from the highest of highs to hitting rock bottom, and now she’s back on top.”

This comes after Demi Moore admitted that she felt she was not “good enough” before making her comeback as an actress.

Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'
Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'
Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles worsen as new allegations emerge
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles worsen as new allegations emerge
Will Smith makes a playful entry at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere
Will Smith makes a playful entry at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere
Palestine needs ceasefire, humanitarian aid, peace: Malala Yousafzai
Palestine needs ceasefire, humanitarian aid, peace: Malala Yousafzai
Eminem alludes to Meghan Thee Stallion shooting case in new track 'Houdini'
Eminem alludes to Meghan Thee Stallion shooting case in new track 'Houdini'
Jax Taylor shares the full story on Paige Woolen dating rumours
Jax Taylor shares the full story on Paige Woolen dating rumours
Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery
Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery