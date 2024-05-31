Photo: Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report

Demi Moore has reportedly regained her position in Hollywood.

As fans will know, the Ghost actress’ new project The Substance recently premiered at 2024’s Cannes Film Festival for which she received a 13-minute-long standing ovation.

Recently, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that following this honour, the 61-year-old actress has regained her “confidence.”

“Demi’s getting Oscar buzz for her performance in The Substance. The icing on the cake is she’s more confident and centered than ever, and she’s never looked better,” the insider revealed.

They went on to mention, “She’s been through so much in her life — her addiction struggles, her nasty split with Ashton Kutcher, grappling with ex-husband Bruce Willis’ medical condition alongside their daughters [Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30].”

“But all of that adversity has only made her stronger. Right now, Demi is enjoying an amazing Hollywood comeback,” the source added.

They said in conclusion, “She went from the highest of highs to hitting rock bottom, and now she’s back on top.”

This comes after Demi Moore admitted that she felt she was not “good enough” before making her comeback as an actress.