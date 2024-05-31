Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively enjoy date night at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour'

Ryan Reynolds along with his spouse Blake Lively were witnessed in the crowd at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert, on May 30, 2024.

According to PEOPLE magazine, this was during the singer-songwriter’s second night in Madrid.

During the first one, Blake Lively was seen in the crowd along with her children as she grooved to the superstar’s hit track, Shake It Off.

Regarding their children, the Deadpool actor has also shared that they attended five or six Eras Tour shows and that they’re “obsessed”.

The star couple has four children, James, Inez, Betty and a fourth baby whose name is not yet public.

Previously, during the May 29 show, Swift made a shout-out to the couple’s three daughters.

She addressed Lively's daughters while strumming her guitar on stage and said, "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty."

Taylor Swift was referring to her album Folklore, featuring the song Betty, which includes all three of Lively's older kids' names.