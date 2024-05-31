 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez prepared for 'worst' ahead of Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly parting ways soon after a marriage of two years

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Jennifer Lopez prepared for worst ahead of Ben Affleck split: Source
Photo: Jennifer Lopez prepared for 'worst' ahead of Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly accepted that it is over for Ben Affleck and her.

Previously a source reported about Ben Affleck has moved out of his “dream house,” whom he once shared with Jennifer Lopez and now “feels like the last two years were just a fever dream.”

Now, as per the new findings of Closer Magazine, an insider shared that the multihyphenate is prepared to say her final goodbye to Ben Affleck.

A mole squealed to the outlet about this matter, “J-Lo is telling everyone that they’re going to get through this, but Ben has totally checked out.”

They added, “It’s pretty clear that a divorce is imminent, and J-Lo is taking steps to protect herself. At the end of the day, J-Lo is a survivor.”

“As much as she loves Ben, she’s also very angry with him – and you can count on her to make this as hard as she possibly can. She’d love to save things, but if she can’t, she’s vowed to at least come out on top,” the insider claimed before moving to a new topic.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker take romance to new level
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker take romance to new level
Top 5 Netflix romantic historical movies to watch before Bridgerton 3 part 2
Top 5 Netflix romantic historical movies to watch before Bridgerton 3 part 2
Meghan Markle wants more aristocracy than Prince Harry who's vying for Hollywood
Meghan Markle wants more aristocracy than Prince Harry who's vying for Hollywood
Brad Pitt to help Natalie Portman after Benjamin Millepied divorce?
Brad Pitt to help Natalie Portman after Benjamin Millepied divorce?
Prince Harry planning Meghan Markle's return to acting
Prince Harry planning Meghan Markle's return to acting
Prince Harry thinks it's a ‘dream come true' Meghan Markle ever dated him
Prince Harry thinks it's a ‘dream come true' Meghan Markle ever dated him
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's marriage after Britney Spears memoir: Report
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's marriage after Britney Spears memoir: Report
Prince Harry planned to sell meticulous notes from Queen's death
Prince Harry planned to sell meticulous notes from Queen's death
Spice Girls on the brink of another feud? Leaked messages spark ‘fury'
Spice Girls on the brink of another feud? Leaked messages spark ‘fury'
Robert De Niro makes big political statement: 'It makes me more angry'
Robert De Niro makes big political statement: 'It makes me more angry'
Lenny Kravitz spills the beans on his workout regime
Lenny Kravitz spills the beans on his workout regime
Prince Harry drops major hint on second memoir
Prince Harry drops major hint on second memoir