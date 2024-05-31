Photo: Jennifer Lopez prepared for 'worst' ahead of Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly accepted that it is over for Ben Affleck and her.

Previously a source reported about Ben Affleck has moved out of his “dream house,” whom he once shared with Jennifer Lopez and now “feels like the last two years were just a fever dream.”

Now, as per the new findings of Closer Magazine, an insider shared that the multihyphenate is prepared to say her final goodbye to Ben Affleck.

A mole squealed to the outlet about this matter, “J-Lo is telling everyone that they’re going to get through this, but Ben has totally checked out.”

They added, “It’s pretty clear that a divorce is imminent, and J-Lo is taking steps to protect herself. At the end of the day, J-Lo is a survivor.”

“As much as she loves Ben, she’s also very angry with him – and you can count on her to make this as hard as she possibly can. She’d love to save things, but if she can’t, she’s vowed to at least come out on top,” the insider claimed before moving to a new topic.