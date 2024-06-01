Ryan Gosling's hopes pinned on ‘Barbie’ sequel or Ken spinoff after box-office disaster

Ryan Gosling is reportedly begging Margot Robbie to say ‘yes’ for the sequel to their blockbuster hit movie, Barbie, or a spinoff chronicling the adventures of his character in the film, Ken.



According to a report by Life & Style, the Notebook star’s desperation comes after his latest release with Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy, failed to woo the audience and proved to be a box-office flop.

Speaking of the success of the 2023 movie, based on the iconic Mattel fashion doll, an insider said, “It’s truly been the best of times and the worst of times for Ryan, all in the span of the last few months.”

“Barbie made him a permanent A-lister and exceeded all expectations, and his Oscars singing performance made him an instant Hollywood legend and won him tons of new fans,” they added.

The source then listed how Gosling's career has hit a slump: his 2024 comedy-action film has flopped, he has exited Wolf Man (which could have earned him millions), and his last hope, the Ocean's 11 prequel, is facing delays.

“His planned takeover of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise that his onetime mentor George Clooney once helmed has been pushed down the road to get the budget under control,” the source explained.

“It’s become increasingly clear that more Barbie is the only sure bet he’s got,” however, he will have to move “heaven and earth” to get a sequel or a Ken spinoff made “because those movies don’t happen without Margot Robbie involved.”

As for Robbie, she “committed herself to literally a dozen other projects at the moment.”