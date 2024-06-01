'Gossip Girl' alum Taylor Momsen shares details of bat incident

Taylor Momsen had an uncanny encounter during her recent concert.

On Wednesday, the Gossip Girl alum opened for AC/DC during the band's European leg in Seville, Spain.

Taking to her Instagram account a few days later, Taylor shared a clip from her gig where she got bit by a bat while performing.

According to the Pretty Reckless frontwoman, the bat flew onto her leg while she was singing Witches Burn and clung on, however, she didn't notice the little animal's presence until the crowd began "screaming and pointing."

In the concert footage, she can also be seen telling the crowd nonchalantly how she “must really be a witch."

"He was cute, but yes he bit me," Taylor captioned the post, adding that she'll need to receive rabies shots for the next two weeks.

Sharing a video of herself at a local hospital getting treated for the bites, she also shared how the hospital staff dubbed her "batgirl."

Taylor's band is currently touring with AC/DC for the latter's Power Up tour, in a bid to promote their 17th studio album of the same name.

Kicking it off on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, the next gig is scheduled for another show at Seville's Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla before the group jets off to Amsterdam, Vienna, Zurich, Dessel, and Paris.