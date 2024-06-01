 
How important Kate Middleton is to future of monarchy?

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March

June 01, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is currently undergoing cancer treatment and has stepped back from public duties.

The future queen’s absence from the spotlight is greatly felt as an important member of the royal family.

Royal expert Maureen Callahan has commented on Kate Middleton’s importance for the monarchy and its future while speaking to GB News.

According to the OK! Magazine, Maureen says, "Reports were made very recently that Kate Middleton will probably not be making another public appearance this year. The Trooping of the Colour is coming up, Wimbledon is coming up, and she is such a huge presence at Wimbledon."

She went on saying, "These things are proving how important Kate is, not just to the monarchy now, but to the future of the monarchy.

"It is she alone, really, who brings the glamour, the star power, but also the dignity, the class, the way she's comported herself through this incredibly difficult time."

