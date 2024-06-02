Glen Powell gets honest about 'Hit Man' intimate scenes

For the intimate scenes in Hit Man, Glen Powell said he developed chemistry with co-star Adria Arjona, which helped them make it more comfortable and less awkward.



During an interview with InStyle, the Anyone But You star said, "Adria did this really, really smart thing where she would print out — we would send images to each other of things we found to be hot and ****.

"And so we would talk out these *** scenes and these images and these poses and these moments."

Nodding to the approach, Adria said, "That was really beautiful that they allowed me to have a space to bring something that I feel comfortable with and wanted to do on-screen."

Another factor, Glen says, was the ample time they spent together. "The more time we spent together, which was pretty much all day, every day and very late nights, we became more comfortable with these moments. There was no awkwardness around these conversations."