Ryan Reynolds shares director Shawn Levy's 'important' parenting tip

Ryan Reynolds recently shared some parenting insights with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Reynolds, who has four children with wife Blake Lively, discussed the importance of teaching kids about failure.

Reynolds recounted advice from director Shawn Levy, saying, "Shawn Levy actually told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose."

"You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you," he added.

"It's just so important that [your kids] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win," the Bullet Train actor concluded.



Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to star in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, scheduled to release on July 26.