Queen Elizabeth refused to be seen with Prince Harry, Meghan in her last days

The Queen steer clear of being seen with Prince Harry, Meghan in her last days

The Royal family became more cautious around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Queen Elizabeth’s death, according to an expert.

In conversation with The Sun, Phil Dampier shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have completely “lost the trust of the royal family.”

According to him, they were “exploitative” in the run up to Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.

"The big fear that the late Queen had and that the King now has is that when [Harry and Meghan] turn up, they do tend to turn up with a sort of Netflix film crew or a photographer in tow. You always get the feeling that whatever happens, whatever the discussions are, that it's going to sooner or later end up on a programme or in some sort of podcast,” Phil explained.

“And that's unfortunately where the trust has gone and they just don't trust [Harry],” he added, insisting that they royals don’t want to be featured in any of their Netflix programmes or in other projects they might be working on.

Moreover, the late Queen was so wary of the duo that she avoided any public photographs with them or their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“She was aware, right up until her death, that any photographs of her alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or their children could have been exploited, and as a result chose not to be pictured publicly with them,” Phil concluded.