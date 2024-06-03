Meghan Markle finally breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against her, Prince Harry

 
Meghan Markle has seemingly responded to King Charles major steps, the monarch is allegedly taking against her and Prince Harry following their Nigeria trip.

‘Furious’ over their Nigeria trip, King Charles was 'taking steps to stop Commonwealth inviting Meghan and Harry to visit', the reports had claimed.

Now, Meghan seems defying as she has vowed to return to Nigeria with Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet.

In a letter to Oluwu of Iso, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, Meghan vows: “Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria... Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day.”

Archie and Lilibet doting mother further says in the letter: “I am deeply humbled by your blessing of the traditional Yoruba name, Adetokunbo. I treasure the name and appreciate your trust in me to carry it with grace and dignity.”

Meghan and Harry travelled to Nigeria without their two children in early May.

Royal expert Tom Quinn had claimed that King Charles was angered by Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip and was doing everything in his power to stop it happening again.

