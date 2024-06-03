Prince Harry reacts as Palace removes his 2016 statement from Royal website

Prince Harry was reportedly annoyed after the Palace officials deleted his 2016 statement from the Royal website in which he confirmed his romance with Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex was “very cross” after he discovered that the Royal family had removed his major statement from their official website, confirmed royal expert Angela Levin.

In a conversation with Nana Akua on GB News, the royal commentator discussed Harry’s reaction over the removal of the statement, that was live for the public for almost 7 years.

"On the royal website, they removed the information that in 2016 Harry sent this very, very angry letter to the press,” she said. "It was to say that they were being racist towards Meghan and disturbing her. Now that was when they met.”

She added, "It was interesting in 2016, I went to see him and I was told by one of his aides, 'be very, very careful because he's just written a letter and he's terrified that Meghan's going to leave him.'"

"'So actually go very carefully, otherwise he'll throw you out'. It's quite an odd way of thinking. You're going to interview the Prince and then you're going to have to be really careful,” Levin continued. “But I managed to write.”

She went on to add that Harry was “terrified” that his then-girlfriend Meghan was “going to leave him,” sharing that it was “love at first sight” from his point of view.

Sharing his reaction on the removal of the letter from royal website, Levin said, "Now that the letter is gone he's very cross because he felt it should be against the press.”

"However it doesn't work like that because they've moved forward and they don't want to have this distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan."