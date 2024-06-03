 
King Charles finding news ways to push Prince Harry further to the farthest fringes

King Charles has reportedly begun work to push Prince Harry away for good

June 03, 2024

Experts suspect Buckingham Palace is currently attempting to push Prince Harry into the farthest fringes of the royal universe.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued all these sentiments while addressing the sad state of things on the Sussex’s court.

For those unversed, admissions about the duo have been mad in Ms Elser’s piece for News.com.au and it highlights the lack of any bridge building in recent months.

According to Ms Elser “Disappointment, thy name is Sussex, on the familial front at least.”

Because “The Duke of Sussex has not only decidedly not gotten his family back but they seem to keep finding news ways to push him even further to the farthest fringes of the royal universe.”

Not to mention, Prince Harry’s past bid to “get my father back” has even sparked Ms Elser to add, “Nearly 18 months on since that back comment, The King’s reaction to his son’s truth-telling forays has been cutting in the extreme.”

As of now the world can see “The keys to Frogmore Cottage all but yanked out of his hands,”

The Duke was also offered only “A third row seat at his coronation.”

“Was there some mirthless laughter down the phone line when the offer was made?” she also questioned.

All in all, “Now we have this situation with the Sussexes and the royal website. As Sherlock Holmes might have said, the game’s afoot – only could someone please work out precisely what the game might be?”

