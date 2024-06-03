Meghan Markle standing on unsure waters with Netflix with Harry

There are looming fears that Netflix may be losing interest in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it may very well impact their standard of living.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams issued this warning.

He weighed in on all of this, and refenced the couple’s impending contract expiration that is slated for next year.

“It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes.”

“If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble.”

“Since their exposes of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix."