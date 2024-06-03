Prince Harry left behind as Meghan Markle ‘moved on' from Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's haven't moved on at the same pace, says an expert

Prince Harry has reportedly not moved on from the Royal Family like his wife Meghan Markle has in the United States.

The Sussexes moved to the States in 2020 after stepping down as working royals. Now, royal author Tom Quinn says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has moved on, but the Duke of Sussex hasn’t due to his lack of activities in the U.S.

"Meghan appears to have moved on to some extent but then she was only part of the Royal Family for a relatively short time and she has far more to focus on in the States than her husband has," he told The Mirror.

"She's the main driver for their commercial enterprises in the States, where, having taken the dog for a walk each morning, Harry has a little to do beyond brooding over the past," he added.

Since their estrangement from the royals, Harry and Meghan have gone on to give an explosive interview to Oprah, and made the Netflix series Harry & Meghan about their time with them. The duo now live in Montecito with their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.