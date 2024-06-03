 
Geo News

Prince Harry left behind as Meghan Markle ‘moved on' from Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's haven't moved on at the same pace, says an expert

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Prince Harry left behind as Meghan Markle ‘moved on from Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's haven't moved on at the same pace, says an expert

Prince Harry has reportedly not moved on from the Royal Family like his wife Meghan Markle has in the United States.

The Sussexes moved to the States in 2020 after stepping down as working royals. Now, royal author Tom Quinn says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has moved on, but the Duke of Sussex hasn’t due to his lack of activities in the U.S.

"Meghan appears to have moved on to some extent but then she was only part of the Royal Family for a relatively short time and she has far more to focus on in the States than her husband has," he told The Mirror.

"She's the main driver for their commercial enterprises in the States, where, having taken the dog for a walk each morning, Harry has a little to do beyond brooding over the past," he added.

Since their estrangement from the royals, Harry and Meghan have gone on to give an explosive interview to Oprah, and made the Netflix series Harry & Meghan about their time with them. The duo now live in Montecito with their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 

Sarah Ferguson's words of wisdom for Prince Harry amid family feud
Sarah Ferguson's words of wisdom for Prince Harry amid family feud
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing the wrong vehicle for her ambitions
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing the wrong vehicle for her ambitions
Prince Harry feeling like an alien creature compared to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry feeling like an alien creature compared to Meghan Markle
King Charles finding news ways to push Prince Harry further to the farthest fringes
King Charles finding news ways to push Prince Harry further to the farthest fringes
Prince Harry's rift with King Charles taking a toll on his children: Expert
Prince Harry's rift with King Charles taking a toll on his children: Expert
Kanye West makes HUGE progress in legal battle with ex employee
Kanye West makes HUGE progress in legal battle with ex employee
Britney Spears' family plans BIG change to help singer ‘heal'
Britney Spears' family plans BIG change to help singer ‘heal'
Royal expert slams Kate Middleton return speculations
Royal expert slams Kate Middleton return speculations
King Charles sees Prince Andrew as ‘liability' amid Royal Lodge row
King Charles sees Prince Andrew as ‘liability' amid Royal Lodge row
Prince Harry reacts as Palace removes his 2016 statement from Royal website
Prince Harry reacts as Palace removes his 2016 statement from Royal website
Ben Affleck makes big statement about Jennifer Lopez marriage during latest outing video
Ben Affleck makes big statement about Jennifer Lopez marriage during latest outing
Meghan Markle makes big decision about Lilibet, Archie amid third baby plans
Meghan Markle makes big decision about Lilibet, Archie amid third baby plans