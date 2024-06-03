 
Geo News

Miley Cyrus slams Grammys for lack of recognition

Miley Cyrus questions Grammy criteria, highlighting lack of recognition despite her decade-long career

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Miley Cyrus slams Grammys for lack of recognition
Miley Cyrus slams Grammys for lack of recognition

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her Grammy wins in a candid interview.

During an interview with W Magazine, Cyrus revealed that her wins for the hit single Flowers marked her first time feeling genuinely taken seriously by the prestigious awards.

Despite her two-decade-long career in the industry, Cyrus expressed frustration, questioning the Grammys' criteria for recognition.

"No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?" she said.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker added, "I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the fuck was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the fuck was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself."

During the Grammys ceremony, Cyrus performed Flowers in a Tina Turner-inspired outfit, captivating audiences with her performance.

Taylor Swift celebrates inclusivity at Lyon 'Eras Tour' concert
Taylor Swift celebrates inclusivity at Lyon 'Eras Tour' concert
Taylor Swift blushes over 'football' lyrics, nod to Travis Kelce romance?
Taylor Swift blushes over 'football' lyrics, nod to Travis Kelce romance?
Victoria Beckham holds onto son Brooklyn's bizarre memento
Victoria Beckham holds onto son Brooklyn's bizarre memento
Sofia Vergara revives 'very high bar' Colombian coffee tradition
Sofia Vergara revives 'very high bar' Colombian coffee tradition
Dakota Fanning reveals valuable advice for young actors
Dakota Fanning reveals valuable advice for young actors
Megan Thee Stallion unveils new album release date
Megan Thee Stallion unveils new album release date
Kim Kardashian shares adorable 'my girls' moments: See photos
Kim Kardashian shares adorable 'my girls' moments: See photos
Ariana Grande's brother spills tea on 'Wicked' movie
Ariana Grande's brother spills tea on 'Wicked' movie
Kim Kardashian sidelines North West drama with new snaps
Kim Kardashian sidelines North West drama with new snaps
'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker makes spooky confession
'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker makes spooky confession
Ryan Reynolds shares 'important' parenting advice
Ryan Reynolds shares 'important' parenting advice
Ben Affleck 'uncomfortable' with ex Jennifer Garner amid JLo woes
Ben Affleck 'uncomfortable' with ex Jennifer Garner amid JLo woes