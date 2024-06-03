Miley Cyrus slams Grammys for lack of recognition

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her Grammy wins in a candid interview.

During an interview with W Magazine, Cyrus revealed that her wins for the hit single Flowers marked her first time feeling genuinely taken seriously by the prestigious awards.

Despite her two-decade-long career in the industry, Cyrus expressed frustration, questioning the Grammys' criteria for recognition.

"No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?" she said.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker added, "I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the fuck was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the fuck was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself."

During the Grammys ceremony, Cyrus performed Flowers in a Tina Turner-inspired outfit, captivating audiences with her performance.