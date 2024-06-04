 
Geo News

Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for Shiloh decision

Reports suggest Brad Pitt believes Angelina Jolie is behind Shiloh's decision as he was heartbroken by it

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for Shiloh decision
Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for Shiloh decision

Brad Pitt reportedly was heartbroken after Shiloh decided to drop his surname and behind the decision the Oscar winner sees Angelina Jolie's hand.

Recently, the biological daughter of the pair decided to legally remove her father's name from the end after she turned eighteen.

“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised,” the source said.

“He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

Describing Brad’s reaction to the decision, the insider told In Touch, “Shiloh did not give her dad the heads up about her decision. I mean how could she? He’s absolutely heartbroken, he’s really hurt because he was closest to Shiloh. He was unaware that their relationship changed, he really thought they were on good, solid ground.”

However, some reports suggest the decision to drop the Fury star's surname was the sole decision of the young dancer.

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it," the bird chirped to ET.

Miley Cyrus reveals what Dolly Parton means to her
Miley Cyrus reveals what Dolly Parton means to her
'House of the Dragon' to go for more fire power in s2
'House of the Dragon' to go for more fire power in s2
Madonna shares usual blunt view on late concert lawsuit
Madonna shares usual blunt view on late concert lawsuit
Inside Kylie, Kendall Jenner's dreamy getaway
Inside Kylie, Kendall Jenner's dreamy getaway
Lenny Kravitz teases wedding bells for daughter Zoe Kravitz 'next year'
Lenny Kravitz teases wedding bells for daughter Zoe Kravitz 'next year'
Prince Harry being ‘trimmed' out the Firm's line of sight
Prince Harry being ‘trimmed' out the Firm's line of sight
Jennifer Aniston shares her wish for Reese Witherspoon's ‘The Morning Show' role
Jennifer Aniston shares her wish for Reese Witherspoon's ‘The Morning Show' role
Meghan Markle standing on unsure waters with Netflix with Harry
Meghan Markle standing on unsure waters with Netflix with Harry
Prince Harry is starting to feel the heat of drug use
Prince Harry is starting to feel the heat of drug use
Sarah Ferguson's words of wisdom for Prince Harry amid family feud
Sarah Ferguson's words of wisdom for Prince Harry amid family feud
Prince Harry left behind as Meghan Markle ‘moved on' from Royal Family
Prince Harry left behind as Meghan Markle ‘moved on' from Royal Family
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing the wrong vehicle for her ambitions
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing the wrong vehicle for her ambitions