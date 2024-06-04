Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for Shiloh decision

Brad Pitt reportedly was heartbroken after Shiloh decided to drop his surname and behind the decision the Oscar winner sees Angelina Jolie's hand.



Recently, the biological daughter of the pair decided to legally remove her father's name from the end after she turned eighteen.

“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised,” the source said.

“He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

Describing Brad’s reaction to the decision, the insider told In Touch, “Shiloh did not give her dad the heads up about her decision. I mean how could she? He’s absolutely heartbroken, he’s really hurt because he was closest to Shiloh. He was unaware that their relationship changed, he really thought they were on good, solid ground.”

However, some reports suggest the decision to drop the Fury star's surname was the sole decision of the young dancer.

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it," the bird chirped to ET.