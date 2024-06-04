 
Geo News

Kate Middleton 'mostly feeling well' as she spends time with kids

Kate Middleton plans to spend more time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this summer

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Kate Middleton mostly feeling well as she spends time with kids
Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘mostly feeling well’ as she plans to spend more time with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this summer

According to Closer Weekly, the Princess of Wales plans to dedicate this summer to her children amid her battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer,” an insider told the publication. “And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids.”

The tipster said the family will most likely spend their summers at Anmer Hall, their country house about three hours from London.

“Every summer Kate tries to make sure that the kids are outside as much as possible,” the source shared, adding that Kate has asked them to suggest fun activities they can do together as a family.

As for her health, the insider noted that the Princess of Wales “is mostly feeling well and just trying her best to stay upbeat.”

“Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her,” added the insider. “She feels very much that it is supposed to be the other way around.”

The royal source noted that Kate also wishes to have the strength and energy to frequently visit her parents, Carole and Michael, now that they are retired, and also spend time with her siblings, Pippa and James, and their families.

“Summer is the best time for them to get together because they all live in different places,” they concluded. “Kate wants all the cousins to be close.”

