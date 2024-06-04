 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing Royal titles could be a ‘blessing in disguise'

King Charles reportedly ‘desperate’ to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles

June 04, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of getting their Royal titles removed, but it could actually be beneficial for the Sussexes, claimed an expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn noted how ‘desperate’ King Charles is to remove the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles but is not doing so as he fears it would backfire on him.

According to the royal expert, the publicity surrounding the removal of their titles would allow Harry and Meghan to portray themselves as victims and garner sympathy from the public.

He said, "Charles is desperate to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, but he is worried that it will look vindictive and make a bad situation worse.”

“He knows it would give Meghan and Harry’s another chance to claim they are being badly treated,” Quinn added.

Quinn said the California-based Royals “would be hit hard by the loss of their royal titles but they would relish the publicity it would bring” as they “have always felt as if they are the victims in the family row and the loss of the titles would just confirm this.”

"There would be a rush to give interviews filled with renewed complaints about how the family has once again kicked them in the teeth."

"The big worry for the palace is that Meghan and Harry would continue ignore the ruling from London and carry on as if nothing had changed - the Royal Family could hardly take them to court to stop them using something that suggested their former Royal status."

