Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's different priorities: A threat to their marriage?

Meghan Markle moves on from royal feud, but Prince Harry remains stuck in the past

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that their differing priorities could create tension in their marriage by a relationship expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert Louella Alderson discussed Tom Quinn’s comments, who claimed that Meghan seems to have moved on from the Royal Family feud and is focused on their life in America; however, Harry appears to have stuck in the past.

Sharing her own take on the matter, Alderson advised the couple to spend time together otherwise this difference in focus could lead to challenges in their marriage.

"This statement does suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be focused on different priorities and may not be aligned in their goals and aspirations at the moment,” she said.

“It's possible that these differences could create tension or challenges in their marriage, especially if they continue to spend significant amounts of time apart due to their individual commitments.

Alderson continued: "Given Harry was born into the Royal Family in Britain, it's understandable that he would have a strong emotional attachment to his past as part of the Royal Family.

“On the other hand, Meghan was born and raised in America and it would feel more like home to her and so it makes sense that she has an easier time moving on from their time as working members of the Royal Family and is focused on her opportunities in the US."

"This doesn't necessarily mean they aren’t supportive or understanding of each other's experiences and feelings.”

