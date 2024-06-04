Demi Lovato reflects on initial challenges with mental health treatment

Demi Lovato is owning her mental health journey as well as the challenges that came with it.

Lovato, 31, touched upon its intricacies during an event hosted by Wintour, Tory Burch, Dr. Steven J. Corwin and Dr. Zandy Forbes on Monday night at The Center For Youth Mental Health, New York.

"I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated," she said during the discussion.

She recognised the signifiance of the challenges that led her to seek treatment in the first place, confessing how the journey only made her more 'interesting'.

"It wasn't until I went into treatment for the first time that I realised this isn't who I am. It's just a part of what makes me me, meaning my struggles have shaped me into the pottery that you see today, but it's never become my identity since then. It's just become something about me that makes me a little interesting, I guess you could say," the two-time Grammy winner added.

Lovato gave credit to the 'glimmer of hope' she had while putting in the work, both in her professional life and into the wellbeing program.

"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope," she continued.

She acknowledged how medication accelerated the process when at times she felt trapped with the social and existential aspects of the journey.

"I also needed the right medication. I think for me medication has helped me tremendously," she added. "And I think I had hit another low, and I was like, 'what am I doing wrong?' I felt defeated. But then, when all of the key parts started to fit into place like a perfect puzzle, I started to find the light again."

Lovato recalled feeling liberated in the later stages of treatment and 'definitely felt different' after her fifth in-patient mental health treatment.

"It felt like I had hit rock bottom and I just knew what I needed to do, which was to live a life in recovery. And that was something that I pushed off for so long," she shared.