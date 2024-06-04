 
Will Smith on how Martin Lawrence ‘set the tone' for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ in January 2023

June 04, 2024

Will Smith has opened up on how he and Martin Lawrence set the tone for the making of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

During a recent screening of the movie, Will said he had a heart-to-heart on the first day of shooting.

“You know, we're producing and starring and that's a little extra burden, right? So, you know, on the first day we're running around and uh, Martin just stopped,” Smith said at the screening led by NBA star Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero for their podcast 7PM in Brooklyn.

Will continued: “He said, ‘Hey, hey, hold on, hold on. I said, ‘Hey, what's up?’ And he just looked, he said, ‘I love you brother.’ And I was like, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah. All love brother, all love.’ I'm ‘No, no, no, no, no, no.’ He said, ‘You know, I love you, brother.’ "

“But I was like, you know, ‘I love you too, man,’ ” he continued. “And he just hugged me and he said, ‘We gonna have fun making this movie.’ It's like, we not rushing through this one. You know? And it was like, he just set the tone,” I, Robot actor added. 

Will Smith and his pal Martin Lawrence announced the fourth installment of their Bad Boys franchise in January 2023.

