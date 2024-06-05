 
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage woes remain unsolved

Expert believes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's latest interaction did not tick the boxes of a romantic couple

June 05, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been reportedly at a difficult phase in their marriage as the latest snap of them would give further firepower to rumours about them heading to a divorce.

The photo that stirred the buzz was the duo giving air kisses to each other on the cheeks instead of the usual lip-lock as both of them arrived in a separate vehicle.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb believes the "vibe between Ben and Jen is cordial," but the interaction gives signs of something not alright between them.

"It's a kiss on the cheek, like when you see a friend. Even his stance, the way his body is angled, is more platonic than romantic," the expert noted.

"And his feet are in a runner's pose as if he's there for a few seconds before he moves on."

He further told Fox News Digital, "If the couple is having relationship difficulties, then it makes sense. When you love someone, and you're going through a hard time, you might show reserved affection."

This came after Jennifer announced the cancellation of the upcoming tour This is Me…Live due to personal issues.

