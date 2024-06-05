Miley Cyrus still seeking closure from Liam Hemsworth: ‘It’s driving her nuts’

Miley Cyrus is reportedly going nuts craving closure and pleading for a face-to-face meeting with Liam Hemsworth but he refuses to budge.



According to Life & Style, the Flowers hitmaker has not still moved on from her split from the Hunger Games actor and is begging Hemsworth to meet her one last time.

“Miley’s still very scarred and tormented by the way things ended with Liam. When they broke up she really thought it was for the best and that she’d never look back, but now all these years have gone by and she’s having to admit she still misses him,” they said of the singer.

“She’s convinced that if they were to sit down and talk it out and each make amends that she’d be able to fully move on,” they added.

The insider noted that Cyrus has no intention of getting back together with Hemsworth as she only “needs closure, but he won’t give it to her.”

“He says he’s over it and has moved on and just wants to leave what they had in the past and doesn’t see any need to hash anything out,” the source shared,

“Miley is used to getting what she wants, so it’s driving her nuts that Liam won’t agree to see her.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth is still in touch with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, which has made the situation “even worse” for the popstar and “she feels doubly hurt by his diss.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus parted ways in 2019 after a decade-long romance and almost one year of marriage. The ex-lovers' divorce was finalized in 2020.

At the time, some insiders close to Cyrus alleged that she did not want to end their marriage and was willing to do everything to get back together with Hemsworth.