 
Geo News

Meghan Markle not allowing her children to bond with King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

June 05, 2024

Meghan Markle doesn’t want her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to blame her for their lack of UK connections, according to a royal expert.

Veteran royal commentator Jennie Bond tells OK! that it would be “undoubtedly seem rather odd and perhaps sad" if the two children don’t get to spend time with their grandfather King Charles, Prince William and their other family members.

"Children grow up and are innately curious about their heritage and background... and when your heritage is one of the most famous families in the world, it will undoubtedly seem rather odd and perhaps sad that you hardly know or remember them,” she said.

Jennie further explained, “Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them. How sad... and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that."

Moreover, reports have also claimed that Prince Harry also wants his children to be aware of their lineage, however, it’s his wife Meghan Markle who appears to be the main obstacle.

“Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK,” royal author Tom Quinn told Mirror previously.

