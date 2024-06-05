Blake Lively leans on Ryan Reynolds to save acting career: Source

Photo: Ryan Reynolds advises Blake Lively for ‘very personal' project: Source

Blake Lively seemingly looks up to Ryan Reynolds for his wisdom in saving her career as an actress.

As fans will know, Blake Lively’s new movie It Ends With Us will hit the theatres on 9th August 2024.

Reportedly, the mother of four is looking for creative ways to make her new project “work.” As per the new findings of In Touch Weekly, the actress is seeking advice from her husband Ryan Reynolds for this purpose.

A tipster recently shared with the outlet, “Blake has finally wised up and tapped into Ryan’s savant-like expertise when it comes to marketing to the masses and getting the word out that a project is special.”

They continued to reveal, “Even though he’s not involved on paper, Ryan’s fingerprints are all over Blake’s multi-prong campaign for It Ends With Us.”

“It’s based on a successful enough book that if the movie isn’t profitable, Blake will have egg on her face,” the source added.

For those unversed, the flick is based on the popular romance novel by Colleen Hoover of the same name.

“That’s where Ryan comes in,” the insider added of Blake’s “very personal” projected and noted, “It’s no coincidence that his production company is called Maximum Effort.”

“Because that’s what he gives whenever he puts his mind behind one of these unusual but promising films or projects,” the insider explained before moving to another topic.