Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement

Prince Harry has received a new blow from the Royal Family

June 05, 2024

Prince Harry has received a new blow from the Royal Family  

Prince Harry was angry when he found out his statement about Meghan Markle was deleted from the Royal Family website, per a royal expert.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex issued a statement defending Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against the press, calling some pieces out for having "racial undertones".

The statement was up on the royal.co.uk website for more than seven years before being taken down suddenly.

"The statement was a scathing attack on the press and King Charles knows that he needs to keep the press on the side and work with rather than against the media,” royal author Tom Quinn said, per The Mirror.

Tom said the removal of the statement will be an “upsetting shock” for Harry as he’d have wanted it to remain on the website permanently.

"For Harry removing the statement will be a real and very upsetting shock – he will see this as the Royal Family shutting him down, erasing an important part of the anti-media crusade Harry has waged for so long," he noted.

"Harry thinks his letter to the press about Meghan's mistreatment should have remained on the Royal website site as a permanent reminder that Meghan and Harry are victims not aggressors," he explained.  

