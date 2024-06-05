Photo: Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split laid bare: Report

Ben Affleck reportedly grew tired of Jennifer Lopez’s pretty face just after two years of marriage.

While Jennifer Lopez is advocating for love in new Netflix movie Atlas, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly why her marriage with husband, Ben Affleck, has fallen apart.

“J. Lo privately complains Ben wasn’t up to par in the bedroom, that he stopped making an effort and became lazy and boring as a lover,” an insider claimed about the Daredevil hitmaker.

Elaborating further on why the couple lost ‘spark’ all of a sudden, they mentioned, “Obviously when they first got back together it was electric.”

However, the insider revealed about the father of three, “Ben couldn’t keep his hands off her and he now admits he was blinded by lust.”

“But the bickering and tension took a toll. He was so burnt out and bored by her diva fits, the physical attraction totally wore off!” they explained.

Before resigning from the chat, the insider added, “He was sleeping on the other side of the house for months and the consensus is they’ve barely had intimacy, if any, in 2024.”