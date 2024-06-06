Kim Kardashian rules out therapy due to THIS reason

Kim Kardashian never needed therapy because of her girl friends.

The recent episode of The Kardashians followed the SKIMS mogul’s 43rd birthday in October 2023.

The party was a star-studded yet private affair at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills which was attended by Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Along with them, many of Kim's friends including Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lauren Sánchez and Ivanka Trump were also a part of the celebrations.

"It makes me feel so good that everyone wanted to come out and celebrate and have dinner with us. So tonight, I just want to celebrate with my girls, and I think all of us just need that sometimes," Kim said in a confessional.

Moreover, Kim also gave a shout out to her longtime friends like Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis and Ashley Kassan.

"[They are] officially the 'lifers' that I talk about. My friend circle, I always say I hit the jackpot in the friends department. Spending my 43rd birthday with all the girls that inspire me and motivate me is just really special,” she said as the cameras panned towards her.

Kim further went on to share that her friends are the reason she has never needed “therapy.”

“I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends, like I have the best friends and they're super supportive. I think that's probably why I've never seen therapist, [it] is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me,” she explained.