Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'got to listen to PR people': 'Row back!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to create a life for themselves instead of pulling down the Royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have released multiple content in the past four years to whine about their problems with the Royal Family, are asked to shift their focus to something prolific.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun’s Royal that Sussexes have made their point.



He said: “They've got new PR people and if they listen to their PR people - sometimes people don't listen to their PR people - but if they listen to their PR people, I'm sure they're telling them that right, you've made your point, you've had Spare, you’ve had Netflix, you’ve had the Oprah Winfrey interview, you've got it all off your chest.

“Now's the time to row back a bit and try and try and build some bridges or at least create a life for yourself.”

The expert added: “Obviously the Nigeria trip they were trying to do that, the jury's out as to whether that was a good idea.



“I mean, some people call it a sort of ‘quasi’ Royal Tour and I'm not sure that the palace would have been particularly happy about it.

“But we can't stop them doing these things if they want to.

“But it's now time for them to focus on positive things and not just keep slagging off the Royal Family," Mr Dampier urged,