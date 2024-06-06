 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry insensitivity puts down 'struggling families'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry branded a hypocrite over children's' school choices

June 06, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been called out for their double standards as they pick schools for their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose youngest daughter, Princess Lilibet, is preparing to join school, are hunting elite institutions to begin her education.

Speaking about the philanthropic couple, US-based journalist Lee Cohen told GBN America: "Their supposed commitment to progressive causes is nothing but a facade. If they're willing to indulge in this epitome of elitism, there is no advocating for equality. Yet they're willing to pay staggering tens of thousands per year for their children's education.

He then questions: "How can they possibly justify this when so many families struggle to afford even the basic necessities? Sending their children to such a prestigious institution completely exposes the frauds that Harry and Meghan are. By perpetuating the very systems of privilege that they claim to expose."

