Photo: Kim Kardashian confesses she cannot live with Kanye West kids

Kim Kardashian lamented her “chaotic” life with four children.

The SKIMs founder is the mother to four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The beauty mogul admitted on the latest episode of The Kardashians season 5 that she cannot deal with her "screaming" kids anymore, and decided to take shelter in the bathroom.

Making a call for help to an anonymous friend, the 43-year-old dished details about her "extra troubling week".

Kim kicked off the chat by accepting her defeat, "I can't do it anymore."

"I just… anything in that home is just chaotic right now. Oh my God, no, what I wanted to say was I had a Zoom at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming,” she continued to “vent.”

Kim also shared in a helpless tone, “And I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked."

"I was just like, 'I can't believe this.' I mean I can believe it, but that's like my biggest nightmare," she continued about her four kids.

Wrapping the chat, Kim confessed that she is "open to anything at this point, because I just can't live like this, like I've ran out of my patience and that what my like superpower was, calm and patience," and added, "I don't have that support and that really sucks, and I know I really have to like get it together."